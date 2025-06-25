Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    503d Military Police Battalion Change of Responsibility

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Northrup 

    16th Military Police Brigade

    503d Military Police Battalion held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony June 27, 2025, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Waterhouse relinquished responsibility of 503d Military Police Battalion to Command Sgt. Maj. John Russell.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 12:38
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968368
    VIRIN: 250627-A-GJ352-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102457
    Length: 00:38:53
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Change of Responsibility
    503d Military Police Battalion

