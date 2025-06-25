503d Military Police Battalion Change of Responsibility

503d Military Police Battalion held a Change of Responsibility Ceremony June 27, 2025, at the Noncommissioned Officer Academy on Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Waterhouse relinquished responsibility of 503d Military Police Battalion to Command Sgt. Maj. John Russell.
|06.27.2025
|06.27.2025 12:38
|Briefings
|968368
|250627-A-GJ352-1001
|DOD_111102457
|00:38:53
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
