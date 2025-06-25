U.S. Air National Guard Security Forces Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard participate in the June field training exercise in South Burlington, VT, June 11, 2025. These Airmen practiced skills in marksmanship, tactical combat casualty care, aerial medical evacuation, and camp creation and defense. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 12:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968366
|VIRIN:
|250627-Z-CB896-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102384
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Training Like We Fight, by Amn Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.