    Training Like We Fight

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Airman Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Security Forces Airmen assigned to the Vermont Air National Guard participate in the June field training exercise in South Burlington, VT, June 11, 2025. These Airmen practiced skills in marksmanship, tactical combat casualty care, aerial medical evacuation, and camp creation and defense. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman Raymond LaChance)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 12:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968366
    VIRIN: 250627-Z-CB896-1001
    Filename: DOD_111102384
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training Like We Fight, by Amn Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    158th Fighter Wing
    Field Training Exercise (FTX)
    TACTICAL COMBAT CASAULTY CARE
    Medical Evactuation
    Security Forces (SF)

