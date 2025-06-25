Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 week one coverage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing and Airmen form the Turkish air force take part in Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 23-27, 2025. Exercising in a contested environment alongside Allies and partners reinforces peace through strength, demonstrating the U.S.’s resolve to deter aggression and defend the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)