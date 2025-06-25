U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing and Airmen form the Turkish air force take part in Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 at the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 23-27, 2025. Exercising in a contested environment alongside Allies and partners reinforces peace through strength, demonstrating the U.S.’s resolve to deter aggression and defend the homeland. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 10:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968341
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-ZJ681-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102069
|Length:
|00:05:09
|Location:
|KONYA, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 week one coverage, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.