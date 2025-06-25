Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    India Company Body Sparing

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Pfc. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Body Spar during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 26 , 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)

    recruit
    Parris Island
    India Company
    Crucible
    MCRDPI
    body sparring

