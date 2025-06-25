Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Body Spar during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 26 , 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2025 10:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968337
|VIRIN:
|250626-M-EP123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111102053
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
This work, India Company Body Sparing, by PFC Emma Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
