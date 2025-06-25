Marine Minute 25-25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Fox Battery, 2nd Battalion, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, conduct operations with HIMARS during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 (BALTOPS 25), Poland, June 18-19, 2025. BALTOPS 25, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, provides a unique training opportunity to strengthen combined response capabilities critical to preserving freedom of navigation and security in the Baltic Sea. U.S. Marines with 2d Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 2nd Marine Division execute close quarters battle training during exercise Baltic Operations 2025 in Skrunda, Latvia, June 19, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jadica Heinz.)