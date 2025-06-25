Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CWO2 (ret) Bill Callen

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Video by Adam Vernon 

    Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office

    USMC CWO2 (ret) Bill Callen spoke recently with members of the Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office about how IFCs could have made a significant difference in the operations at Hamid Karzai International Airport in August 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 09:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968321
    VIRIN: 250627-N-OJ962-1001
    Filename: DOD_111101888
    Length: 00:39:22
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWO2 (ret) Bill Callen, by Adam Vernon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IFC
    Intermediate Force Capabilities
    JIFCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download