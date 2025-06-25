Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sky Soldiers Stand for National Anthem in FOX Sports MLB All-Star Game Broadcast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. C jay spence 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, stand at attention for the National Anthem during a pre-recorded segment for FOX Sports’ broadcast of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, airing July 15 at 5:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. CET). Filmed in Vicenza, Italy, the video showcases Sky Soldiers representing the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe on a global stage.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. C. J. Spence)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 09:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968319
    VIRIN: 250627-A-HX851-1447
    Filename: DOD_111101761
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sky Soldiers Stand for National Anthem in FOX Sports MLB All-Star Game Broadcast, by SGT C jay spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLB
    173rd Airborne Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download