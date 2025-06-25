Sky Soldiers Stand for National Anthem in FOX Sports MLB All-Star Game Broadcast

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Brigade Support Battalion, 173rd Airborne Brigade, stand at attention for the National Anthem during a pre-recorded segment for FOX Sports’ broadcast of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, airing July 15 at 5:00 p.m. EST (11:00 p.m. CET). Filmed in Vicenza, Italy, the video showcases Sky Soldiers representing the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe on a global stage.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. C. J. Spence)
