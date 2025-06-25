Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC Drops Live Grenades from a Drone

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command; the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine; and 173rd Airborne Brigade tested the ability to drop a live M67 grenade using a Skydio X10 and a U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command-developed Audible dropper for the first time in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, June 25, 2025. Soldiers from 7th Army Training Command, the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine and 173rd Airborne Brigade all worked together to make this the first live-grenade drop from an unmanned aircraft system in the U.S. Army for conventional forces. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kammen Taylor)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 05:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968304
    VIRIN: 250625-A-OI040-2589
    Filename: DOD_111101387
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    TiC
    7TH ATC
    strongertogether
    TrainTo Win
    EuropeAfricaInnovation

