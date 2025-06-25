Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FTFS-Volleyball

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate 

    AFN Misawa

    Video advertising a middle school volleyball practice with a local Japanese school at Misawa, Japan. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.27.2025 01:07
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 968288
    VIRIN: 250310-F-PV484-6919
    Filename: DOD_111101065
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FTFS-Volleyball, by SSgt Kristine Legate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    volleyball
    Misawa
    community
    Misawa Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download