Designing the Future of Battlefield Medicine: Inside Global Medic 25-01 and Mojave Falcon

As the U.S. Army Reserve refocuses its training efforts on preparing for large-scale combat operations (LSCO), exercises like Mojave Falcon, which integrates Global Medic and Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX), have become critical platforms for testing and refining how Army Reserve medical forces will operate in tomorrow’s complex, high-casualty battlefield. At the center of this transformation is the Medical Readiness and Training Command (MRTC), the driving force behind the design, development, and execution of realistic medical training environments that push Army Reserve medical units to their limits.
Brig. Gen. Chris Piland, Commanding General of MRTC and exercise director for Global Medic 25-01, explained, “We create an environment that challenges both the technical and tactical proficiency of our medical units, contextualizing tasks within the realities of a future battlefield.”
(B-roll courtesy of Staff Sgt. Mikayla Fritz and Master Sgt. Jeff Duran)
