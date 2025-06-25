VMM-362 Holds Ugly Angels Reunion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, hold the Ugly Angels reunion in Pensacola, Florida, June 21, 2025. The YL-37 Foundation hosted current and former members of the VMM-362 “Ugly Angels” to honor the legacy of the UH-34 Choctaw and Marines of the Vietnam War. The Ugly Angels, flying the UH-34 Choctaw, were the first Marine aircraft unit in Southern Vietnam to support combat operations. Today, the Ugly Angels still provide aerial assault support across the globe, operating the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)