    VMM-362 Holds Ugly Angels Reunion

    NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, hold the Ugly Angels reunion in Pensacola, Florida, June 21, 2025. The YL-37 Foundation hosted current and former members of the VMM-362 “Ugly Angels” to honor the legacy of the UH-34 Choctaw and Marines of the Vietnam War. The Ugly Angels, flying the UH-34 Choctaw, were the first Marine aircraft unit in Southern Vietnam to support combat operations. Today, the Ugly Angels still provide aerial assault support across the globe, operating the MV-22B Osprey. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Michael Gavin)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 18:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968254
    VIRIN: 250621-M-OQ453-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111100547
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: NAVAL AIR STATION PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    reunion
    3rd MAW
    Ugly Angels
    VMM-362
    UH-34 Chocktaw

