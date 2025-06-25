Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval School of Music celebrates 90 years of Musical Excellence

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Center for Service Support

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Naval School of Music (NAVSOM) celebrates its 90th birthday June 26, 2025, with a special meal and cake cutting ceremony held at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, followed by a graduation ceremony which saw 6 of the Navy and Marine Corps newest musicians and warfighters graduate primed and ready for the fleet. The school, which opened its doors in June 1935 in Washington, D.C., initially began operating in conjunction with the United States Navy Band before becoming an independent activity in 1942. Today, the NAVSOM continues its mission of developing skilled military musicians who serve in premier ensembles worldwide, from ship's bands to ceremonial units to the service's most prestigious musical organizations. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NAVSOM plays a vital role in developing the military musician, and its graduates go on to become musical ambassadors on ships and at Department of Defense installations throughout the world. (U.S. Navy video by Musician 1st Class Kent Grover

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968231
    VIRIN: 250626-N-ZZ100-1007
    Filename: DOD_111100058
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval School of Music celebrates 90 years of Musical Excellence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval School of Music celebrates 90 years of Musical Excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval School of Music
    NAVSOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download