U.S. Marines with the Warfighter Instructor Company (WFIC) conduct a squad attack drill at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 5, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968201
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-LN574-4595
|Filename:
|DOD_111099814
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, WFIC Squad Attack Drill, by Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
