    WFIC Squad Attack Drill

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Moises Rodriguez  

    Deputy Commandant for Information

    U.S. Marines with the Warfighter Instructor Company (WFIC) conduct a squad attack drill at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 5, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968201
    VIRIN: 250605-O-LN574-4595
    Filename: DOD_111099814
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WFIC Squad Attack Drill, by Moises Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

