California Guardsman reflects on support to federal mission in Los Angeles

U.S. Army Spc. Carlos Vasquez, a combat medic with the 143rd Field Artillery Regiment, California Army National Guard, shares his experience supporting the federal protection mission in the Los Angeles area during an interview at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, California, June 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 17:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|968200
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-AW306-4368
|Filename:
|DOD_111099798
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
