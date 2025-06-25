Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    A collection of 920th Rescue Wing Airmen doing their job, and various shots of 920th RQW aircraft being both stationary, and in the air.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 14:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968199
    VIRIN: 250626-F-UG813-1001
    PIN: 91292
    Filename: DOD_111099797
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 920th RQW B-roll, by TSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    920RQW

