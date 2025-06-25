Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California Guardsman reflects on support to federal mission in Los Angeles

    LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy Sherman 

    Title 10 support to Department of Homeland Security

    Sgt. Patrick McNamara, with Forward Support Company, 579th Engineer Battalion, California Army National Guard, shares his perspective on performing his assigned duties during the mission to protect federal buildings and property in the Los Angeles area, at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, California, June 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 17:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968198
    VIRIN: 250625-A-AW306-2212
    Filename: DOD_111099796
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US

