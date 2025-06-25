California Guardsman reflects on support to federal mission in Los Angeles

Sgt. Patrick McNamara, with Forward Support Company, 579th Engineer Battalion, California Army National Guard, shares his perspective on performing his assigned duties during the mission to protect federal buildings and property in the Los Angeles area, at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, California, June 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Christy L. Sherman)
06.25.2025
06.26.2025
Interviews
|968198
|250625-A-AW306-2212
|DOD_111099796
|00:00:46
LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
