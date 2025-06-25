B-Roll of the 161st LRS conducting multi-capable Airman training with POL at Goldwater Air National Guard Base.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 12:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968177
|VIRIN:
|250504-Z-FJ284-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111099357
|Length:
|00:03:50
|Location:
|PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 161st LRS Multi-Capable Airman Training, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.