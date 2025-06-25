Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    161st LRS Multi-Capable Airman Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jayson Burns 

    161st Air Refueling Wing   

    B-Roll of the 161st LRS conducting multi-capable Airman training with POL at Goldwater Air National Guard Base.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 12:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968177
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-FJ284-1001
    Filename: DOD_111099357
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: PHOENIX, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 161st LRS Multi-Capable Airman Training, by TSgt Jayson Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    161st Air Refueling Wing
    POL
    Training
    Goldwater Air National Guard Base
    Mult-capable Airmen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download