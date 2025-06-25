B-Roll package highlighting a NORAD-coordinated exercise showcasing NORAD's response during a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach, accompanied by a NORAD F-16's and F-15's intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 11:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968175
|VIRIN:
|250626-D-YV939-6086
|Filename:
|DOD_111099341
|Length:
|00:11:39
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, NORAD TFR Violation Response B-Roll Package, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.