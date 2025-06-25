Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NORAD TFR Violation Response B-Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Michael Sparks 

    CONR-1AF (AFNORTH and AFSPACE)

    B-Roll package highlighting a NORAD-coordinated exercise showcasing NORAD's response during a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) violation. The exercise involved a Civil Air Patrol Cessna simulating an air space breach, accompanied by a NORAD F-16's and F-15's intercepting and escorting the aircraft out of the air space.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 11:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968175
    VIRIN: 250626-D-YV939-6086
    Filename: DOD_111099341
    Length: 00:11:39
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD TFR Violation Response B-Roll Package, by Michael Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download