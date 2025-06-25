Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, arrive from the Combat Readiness and Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi to Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center at Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 4, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 11:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968170
|VIRIN:
|250623-Z-AP021-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111099296
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|MISSISSIPPI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
