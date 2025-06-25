Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey Delivers Remarks as Col. Mark Bush Takes Command of 173rd Airborne Brigade

Col. Joshua Gaspard, outgoing commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade; Col. Mark Bush, incoming commander; and Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general of U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), delivered remarks to paratroopers, families, and community members during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2025. The event marked the official transfer of leadership within the brigade.
The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.
(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)
