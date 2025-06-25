Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3: Multinational forces conclude KAMANDAG 9

    PALAWAN, PHILIPPINES

    06.14.2025

    Video by Cpl. Anita Ramos 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, I Marine Expeditionary Force Forward, Philippine Marines with 3rd Brigade, Soldiers with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force, and Korean Marines with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps, conclude KAMANDAG 9 at Palawan, Philippines, from May 23 to June 13, 2025. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and allies and partners and provide a forward-postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (This video contains music from a USMC enterprise licensed asset from Universal Music Production: Deep Oblivion published by Atmosphere Music Ltd. and Mental Warfare published by First Digital Music / universalproductionmusic.com)(U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anita Ramos)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 07:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968133
    VIRIN: 250614-M-LQ016-1001
    Filename: DOD_111098687
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: PALAWAN, PH

    This work, MRF-D 25.3: Multinational forces conclude KAMANDAG 9, by Cpl Anita Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Kamandag, Marines, Philippines, FreeAndOpenIndoPacific, MRF-D 25.3, SaferTogetherUSPH

