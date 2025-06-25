Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Trump returns from NATO Summit

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Air Force One arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, carrying President Donald Trump on his return from the NATO summit in The Hague, June 25th, 2025. Trump descended the stairs and joined his motorcade to complete the journey. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 21:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968110
    VIRIN: 250625-Z-EZ983-1001
    Filename: DOD_111098252
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MARYLAND, US

    POTUS
    Air Force One
    Joint Base Andrews

