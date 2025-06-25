President Trump returns from NATO Summit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air Force One arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, carrying President Donald Trump on his return from the NATO summit in The Hague, June 25th, 2025. Trump descended the stairs and joined his motorcade to complete the journey. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez