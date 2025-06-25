CGC Eagle prepares to moor in San Francisco Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) prepares to moor in San Francisco Bay, California, on June 16, 2025. While in San Francisco, the Eagle will hold a change of command ceremony. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy.