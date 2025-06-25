Laulima Navy Spotlight: Getting Out and Being with the Community

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Petty Officer Melvin Bergado is assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Admiral’s Boathouse and Executive Transportation. As Craftmaster, he is responsible for the safe operation of the Admiral’s 4-star Barge that hosts foreign, congressional, and senatorial key leader engagements. Born and raised in Hawaii, Bergado practices laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, by getting involved in his community. During his free time, Bergado coaches the James Campbell High School Boys Basketball Team and the Ewa Beach Basketball Club Team. “Others can practice laulima by just getting out there and just being with the community, talking to someone, seeing if they need help and showing them that you are there and supporting them,” he says. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)