Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Laulima Navy Spotlight: Getting Out and Being with the Community

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Chief Petty Officer Melvin Bergado is assigned to Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet Admiral’s Boathouse and Executive Transportation. As Craftmaster, he is responsible for the safe operation of the Admiral’s 4-star Barge that hosts foreign, congressional, and senatorial key leader engagements. Born and raised in Hawaii, Bergado practices laulima, a Hawaiian value that means many hands working together, by getting involved in his community. During his free time, Bergado coaches the James Campbell High School Boys Basketball Team and the Ewa Beach Basketball Club Team. “Others can practice laulima by just getting out there and just being with the community, talking to someone, seeing if they need help and showing them that you are there and supporting them,” he says. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 20:24
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 968091
    VIRIN: 250625-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_111098042
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Laulima Navy Spotlight: Getting Out and Being with the Community, by Melvin J Gonzalvo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    CNRH
    Hawaii
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Laulima Navy
    Melvin Bergado

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download