Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing perform dynamic component repair on the propeller hub of a CV-22 Osprey at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2025. The CV-22 offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, enabling Air Force Special Operations Command aircrews to execute long-range special operations missions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 17:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968089
|VIRIN:
|250612-F-PL380-2837
|Filename:
|DOD_111097837
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Dynamic Component Repair, by A1C Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
