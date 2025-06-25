Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Component Repair

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Air Commandos assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing perform dynamic component repair on the propeller hub of a CV-22 Osprey at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 12, 2025. The CV-22 offers increased speed and range over other rotary-wing aircraft, enabling Air Force Special Operations Command aircrews to execute long-range special operations missions in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Shearn)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 17:36
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Component Repair, by A1C Tori Shearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

