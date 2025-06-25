Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Defense University AY2024-2025 Graduation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Otis Hinton 

    National Defense University

    Graduation ceremony for AY 2024-2025 classes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 17:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968082
    VIRIN: 250612-D-UQ803-6482
    Filename: DOD_111097670
    Length: 01:23:00
    Location: FORT MCNAIR, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Defense University AY2024-2025 Graduation Ceremony, by Otis Hinton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Defense University
    National Defense University graduation ceremony
    National Defense University Graduation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download