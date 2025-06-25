University, civic, and military leaders gathered on campus at Midwestern State University to mark the beginning of construction on the Military Education Center which aims to create a centralized, one-stop resource center designed to streamline academic support for MSU students while also addressing the unique needs of the more than 2,000 military-affiliated students and families at Sheppard Air Force base.
