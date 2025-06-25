Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Education Center

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    University, civic, and military leaders gathered on campus at Midwestern State University to mark the beginning of construction on the Military Education Center which aims to create a centralized, one-stop resource center designed to streamline academic support for MSU students while also addressing the unique needs of the more than 2,000 military-affiliated students and families at Sheppard Air Force base.

    TEXAS, US

    Sheppard Air Force base, Education, Scholarships, jobs

