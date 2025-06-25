Naval War College Irregular Warfare symposium discusses Chinese, Russian gray zone activities.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Center on Irregular Warfare and Armed Groups (CIWAG) hosted the fourth annual maritime symposium on irregular warfare at the Wyndham Hotel in Newport, Rhode Island, June 23-25, 2025. This year’s symposium, titled “Shadows and Sabotage”, brought select academics, industry experts and military and government officials together to examine gray zone activities such as the rise of Chinese and Russian shadow fleets, maritime sabotage, the race for critical minerals and the impact of other irregular warfare methods on the future of maritime operations. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Connor Burns)