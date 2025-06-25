Officer Accessions Instructor - 8B300

The Officer Accessions Instructor position (8B300) is an enlisted duty that is often in high demand, but many eligible Airmen are unaware of this opportunity. This video details the role of an enlisted Officer Accessions Instructor, the importance of their role, and the significance to well-rounded officer training. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)
Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
