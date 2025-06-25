Officer Accessions Instructor - 8B300

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Officer Accessions Instructor position (8B300) is an enlisted duty that is often in high demand, but many eligible Airmen are unaware of this opportunity. This video details the role of an enlisted Officer Accessions Instructor, the importance of their role, and the significance to well-rounded officer training. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)