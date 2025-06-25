Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Officer Accessions Instructor - 8B300

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Robert Dantzler    

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Officer Accessions Instructor position (8B300) is an enlisted duty that is often in high demand, but many eligible Airmen are unaware of this opportunity. This video details the role of an enlisted Officer Accessions Instructor, the importance of their role, and the significance to well-rounded officer training. (U.S. Air Force video by Robert Dantzler)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 12:13
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968037
    VIRIN: 250625-F-LO387-1001
    Filename: DOD_111096819
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Officer Accessions Instructor - 8B300, by Robert Dantzler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Instructor
    Officer training School
    AFROTC
    OTS
    Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps
    Jeanne M. Holm Officer Accession and Citizen Development Center

