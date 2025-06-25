Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    June 2025 CCSS S04: Artificial Intelligence in Primary Care: From Hype to Practical Impact

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Melissa Campbell 

    Defense Health Agency - E&T

    DHA J-7 Continuing Education Program Office (CEPO)
    Clinical Communities Speaker Series - June 2025
    Session 04: Artificial Intelligence in Primary Care: From Hype to Practical Impact
    Speaker:
    Steven Lin, MD
    Clinical Professor
    Chief, General Primary Care
    Director, Stanford Healthcare AI Applied Research Team
    Division of Primary Care and Population Health
    Stanford University School of Medicine
    Stanford, Calif.

