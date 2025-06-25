June 2025 CCSS S04: Artificial Intelligence in Primary Care: From Hype to Practical Impact

DHA J-7 Continuing Education Program Office (CEPO)
Clinical Communities Speaker Series - June 2025
Session 04: Artificial Intelligence in Primary Care: From Hype to Practical Impact
Speaker:
Steven Lin, MD
Clinical Professor
Chief, General Primary Care
Director, Stanford Healthcare AI Applied Research Team
Division of Primary Care and Population Health
Stanford University School of Medicine
Stanford, Calif.
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 10:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968020
|VIRIN:
|250605-O-TR044-1913
|Filename:
|DOD_111096601
|Length:
|01:00:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
