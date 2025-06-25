Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Golf Company Swim Qual (b-roll)

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Pfc. Emma Powell 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 24, 2024. All recruits are required to complete swim qualification in order to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968015
    VIRIN: 250624-M-EP123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111096524
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Company Swim Qual (b-roll), by PFC Emma Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recruit
    Parris Island
    swim
    training
    swim qual
    MCRDPI

