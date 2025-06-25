Recruits with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in water survival training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 24, 2024. All recruits are required to complete swim qualification in order to graduate from recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968015
|VIRIN:
|250624-M-EP123-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111096524
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Golf Company Swim Qual (b-roll), by PFC Emma Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
