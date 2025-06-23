U.S., France fighter jet show-and-tell Atlantic Trident 25

U.S. Airmen, 492nd and 495th Fighter Squadron pilots, and French Air and Space Force pilots educate each other on the Rafale C aircraft, F-35A Lightning II aircraft and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, June 20, 2025. AT 25 enhances long-standing Allied interoperability through integrated demonstrations of warfighting capabilities, training sorties and discussions of deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel) (This video has been edited to blur location markers for Finnish Air Force security purposes.)
