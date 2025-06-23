U.S., France fighter jet show-and-tell Atlantic Trident 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen, 492nd and 495th Fighter Squadron pilots, and French Air and Space Force pilots educate each other on the Rafale C aircraft, F-35A Lightning II aircraft and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, June 20, 2025. AT 25 enhances long-standing Allied interoperability through integrated demonstrations of warfighting capabilities, training sorties and discussions of deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel) (This video has been edited to blur location markers for Finnish Air Force security purposes.)