    U.S., France fighter jet show-and-tell Atlantic Trident 25

    PIRKKALA, FINLAND

    06.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Airmen, 492nd and 495th Fighter Squadron pilots, and French Air and Space Force pilots educate each other on the Rafale C aircraft, F-35A Lightning II aircraft and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft during exercise Atlantic Trident 25, June 20, 2025. AT 25 enhances long-standing Allied interoperability through integrated demonstrations of warfighting capabilities, training sorties and discussions of deterrence and defense of the Euro-Atlantic region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Sierra Casteel) (This video has been edited to blur location markers for Finnish Air Force security purposes.)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 02:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967978
    VIRIN: 250623-F-KS548-4001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111096027
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: PIRKKALA, FI

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S., France fighter jet show-and-tell Atlantic Trident 25, by A1C Sierra Casteel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-15E Strike Eagle
    F-35A Lightning II
    492nd FS
    495th FS
    Rafale C

