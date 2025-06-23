Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARFORK and ROK Marine Corps Spouses participate in Jane and John Wayne day

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.09.2025

    Video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. and Republic of Korea Marine Corps spouses participated in a Jane and John Wayne Day event at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 9, 2025. This event, a decade-long tradition across U.S. Marine Corps’ units, this event brought together U.S. and ROK Marine Corps spouses for hands-on training in equipment operation, convoy operations and weapons handling, fostering camaraderie and underscoring the strength of the U.S.-ROK relationship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 01:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967977
    VIRIN: 250509-M-QY860-2001
    Filename: DOD_111095995
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MARFORK and ROK Marine Corps Spouses participate in Jane and John Wayne day, by Cpl Nikolas Mascroft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spouse
    family readiness
    ROK
    Marine Spouse
    MARFORK
    Jane and John Wayne Day

