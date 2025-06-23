MARFORK and ROK Marine Corps Spouses participate in Jane and John Wayne day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967977" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. and Republic of Korea Marine Corps spouses participated in a Jane and John Wayne Day event at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 9, 2025. This event, a decade-long tradition across U.S. Marine Corps’ units, this event brought together U.S. and ROK Marine Corps spouses for hands-on training in equipment operation, convoy operations and weapons handling, fostering camaraderie and underscoring the strength of the U.S.-ROK relationship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)