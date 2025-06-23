MARFORK and ROK Marine Corps Spouses participate in Jane and John Wayne day

U.S. and Republic of Korea Marine Corps spouses participated in a Jane and John Wayne Day event at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 9, 2025. This event, a decade-long tradition across U.S. Marine Corps’ units, this event brought together U.S. and ROK Marine Corps spouses for hands-on training in equipment operation, convoy operations and weapons handling, fostering camaraderie and underscoring the strength of the U.S.-ROK relationship. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nikolas Mascroft)
