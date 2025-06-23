Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EOD Demolition | 2025

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.17.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with explosive ordinance disposal, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler executed a controlled demolition exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2025. This exercise was held to enhance the abilities of EOD personnel to safely handle and dispose of unexploded ordinance. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith)

