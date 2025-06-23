U.S. Marines with explosive ordinance disposal, Marine Corps Base Camp Butler executed a controlled demolition exercise on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 17, 2025. This exercise was held to enhance the abilities of EOD personnel to safely handle and dispose of unexploded ordinance. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Logan Smith)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 02:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967976
|VIRIN:
|250617-M-RV182-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111095991
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Demolition | 2025, by LCpl Logan Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
