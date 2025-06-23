Soldiers from across 10th Mountain Division (LI) participate in the Commander’s Cup Championship 2025, June 24, 2025, on Fort Drum, New York. Mountain Fest honors the 10th Mountain Division’s 80-year legacy of Riva Ridge, celebrating the strength, service, and commitment of its Soldiers while fostering atmosphere for families and the North Country community. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Alyssa Norton)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 17:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967952
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-HO064-9532
|Filename:
|DOD_111095360
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forged Through Competition: 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers Push Limits at Commander’s Cup, by SPC Alyssa Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.