    USACE, N. Texas water improvement district partner to maintain Kemp Dam

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wichita County Water Improvement District 2 partner to perform inspections and maintenance on Kemp Dam, which impounds the Big Wichita River to form Lake Kemp. Kemp Dam is owned by the City of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Wichita County Water Improvement District 2 and provides flood control, irrigation, and water supply to Wichita Falls.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 17:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967951
    VIRIN: 250610-A-PO406-1664
    Filename: DOD_111095357
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: OKLAHOMA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE, N. Texas water improvement district partner to maintain Kemp Dam, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE, N. Texas water improvement district partner to maintain Kemp Dam

    Flood Control
    Infrastructure
    North Texas
    Tulsa District
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

