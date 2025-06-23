USACE, N. Texas water improvement district partner to maintain Kemp Dam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Wichita County Water Improvement District 2 partner to perform inspections and maintenance on Kemp Dam, which impounds the Big Wichita River to form Lake Kemp. Kemp Dam is owned by the City of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Wichita County Water Improvement District 2 and provides flood control, irrigation, and water supply to Wichita Falls.