Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete in a kickball tournament at Staff Sgt. Truman Cool Field during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 24, 2025. Team sports events foster camaraderie, build trust, and enhance competitive spirit within and between units. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967946
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-OV624-7548
|Filename:
|DOD_111095252
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 10th Mountain Soldiers Clash in Day 2 of the Commander’s Cup, by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
