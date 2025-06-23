Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Falcon Defender 25: Better Together

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BULGARIA

    06.24.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Johnson 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Falcon Defender celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, highlighting the continued partnership between the Bulgarian air force and the Tennessee Air National Guard force protection units. Over the past five years, the two partners have trained together on tactics and procedures to strengthen base security and enhance interoperability, strengthening their partnership.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 11:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 967897
    VIRIN: 250624-F-SY677-1002
    Filename: DOD_111094484
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: BG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Falcon Defender 25: Better Together, by TSgt Cassandra Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Force Protection
    SFS
    134th Security Forces Squadron
    Falcon Defender 25
    118th security forces squadron
    164th Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download