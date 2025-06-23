Falcon Defender 25: Better Together

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/967897" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Falcon Defender celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, highlighting the continued partnership between the Bulgarian air force and the Tennessee Air National Guard force protection units. Over the past five years, the two partners have trained together on tactics and procedures to strengthen base security and enhance interoperability, strengthening their partnership.