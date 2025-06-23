Falcon Defender 25: Better Together - Hype Video

Falcon Defender celebrates its fifth anniversary this year, highlighting the continued partnership between the Bulgarian air force and the Tennessee Air National Guard force protection units. Over the past five years, the two partners have trained together on tactics and procedures to strengthen base security and enhance interoperability, strengthening their partnership.
|06.24.2025
|06.24.2025 11:10
|Package
|967896
|250624-F-SY677-1001
|DOD_111094471
|00:00:44
|BG
|0
|0
