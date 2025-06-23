Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PATFORSWA Overview 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer Nick Ameen  

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Based in Bahrain since 2003, Patrol Forces Southwest Asia (PATFORSWA) supports U.S. Naval Central Command by keeping the seas secure. With six 154’ Fast Response Cutters and 150+ support members, they’re ready for anything. (U.S. Coast Guard video.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 10:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967888
    VIRIN: 250624-G-ZE884-9502
    Filename: DOD_111094391
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PATFORSWA
    Patrol Forces Southwest Asia

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download