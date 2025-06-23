The U.S. Army 250 Year History - This We'll Defend
Army 250th Birthday Official Video
U.S. Army 1775 to Present
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2025 09:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|967887
|VIRIN:
|250614-A-BY325-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111094385
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Army 250th Birthday - Official Video, by Dan Robinson, Erica Parker, Joseph Billups and SGT Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.