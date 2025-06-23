Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update: TOMManikin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi 

    AFN Misawa

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Mitchell Matthew explains the importance of exercising wartime first aid capabilities at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 19, 2025. The class was benefitted by TOMManikin giving them the opportunity to work on a 'patient' with realistic symptoms.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.24.2025 03:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967861
    VIRIN: 250519-N-HW118-1001
    Filename: DOD_111093923
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update: TOMManikin, by PO2 Avalon Jutras-Santonastasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TCCC
    readiness
    TOMManikin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download