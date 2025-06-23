Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Soldiers Compete in the Mountain Fest 2025 Foot Race Tournament

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Sgt. Matthew Connor 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete for their unit in the foot race tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 23, 2025. Team sports events foster camaraderie, build trust, and enhance competitive spirit within and between units.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 17:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 967818
    VIRIN: 250623-A-WA425-2001
    Filename: DOD_111093227
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    New York
    Fort Drum
    team sports
    U.S. Army
    10th Mountain Division (LI)
    Mountainfest2025

