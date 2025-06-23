Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) compete for their unit in the foot race tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 23, 2025. Team sports events foster camaraderie, build trust, and enhance competitive spirit within and between units.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2025 17:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|967818
|VIRIN:
|250623-A-WA425-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111093227
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Soldiers Compete in the Mountain Fest 2025 Foot Race Tournament, by SGT Matthew Connor, identified by DVIDS
