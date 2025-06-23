Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tinker Talks Podcast: Brig. Gen. Brian Moore

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Clayton Cummins 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    In the latest episode of the Tinker Talks podcast, host Mark Hybers sits down for a powerful and reflective conversation with Brig. Gen. Brian Moore, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex (OC-ALC) Commander, as he prepares to transition from his role.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2025 16:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 967805
    VIRIN: 250612-F-SN568-7391
    Filename: DOD_111093071
    Length: 00:33:00
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, US

