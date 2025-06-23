“A Culture of Competition”: The 64th annual Interservice Marksmanship Rifle Championship

U.S. service members engage in multiple shooting styles and disciplines while competing in the 64th Annual Interservice Rifle Championship at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, June 6, 2025. The ISRC consists of multiple disciplines of rifle competition including a high-power 1,000 aggregate match, a high-power long-range match, a quantified performance, a gas gun match and a practical competition shooting league action carbine match. The competition brings together the top shooters from Interservice Marksmanship teams to test their skills from precision marksmanship to dynamic multi-gun stages. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hannah Kear)
