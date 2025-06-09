Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Just Do It

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger and Sgt. Kelvin Johnson

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers unite in the ring during the 2025 Week of the Eagles Boxing Tournament at Fort Campbell, Ky., June 11, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Alexander Henninger and Sgt. Kelvin Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US

    Boxing
    Competition
    XVIII ABC
    Week of the Eagle
    WoE
    101st (AASLT)

