12CAB Soldiers participates in Saber Guardian 25

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade participate in training exercise Saber Guardian 25, Camp Croft, Papa Air Base, Hungary, June 5-21, 2025. Saber Guardian 25 reinforced lethality and tactical readiness while operating in a multinational training environment. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Demonstrating global deterrence and the U.S. Army’s ability to rapidly deploy U.S.-based combat power in Europe and the Arctic region alongside Allies and partners, DEFENDER 25 brings U.S. troops together with forces from 29 Allied and partner nations to build readiness through large-scale combat training from May 11-June 24, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict.



