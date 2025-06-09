Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Parachute Team Jumps at Dayton Air Show

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Sara Garavuso 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Aerial footage of Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O'Rourke of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performing a side-by-side drop flag maneuver using the Dayton Air Show drop flag on 20 June 2025, ahead of the show weekend. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 20:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967625
    VIRIN: 250620-D-GG590-9152
    Filename: DOD_111090348
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team Jumps at Dayton Air Show, by Sara Garavuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dayton Ohio
    Army Golden Knights
    Dayton Air Show

