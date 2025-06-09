Aerial footage of Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George and Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O'Rourke of the U.S. Army Parachute Team performing a side-by-side drop flag maneuver using the Dayton Air Show drop flag on 20 June 2025, ahead of the show weekend. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Nickolas Orozco)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 20:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967625
|VIRIN:
|250620-D-GG590-9152
|Filename:
|DOD_111090348
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, U.S. Army Parachute Team Jumps at Dayton Air Show, by Sara Garavuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
