185th Air Refueling Wing Medical Group personnel conduct required annual training this June at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Germany to stay proficient in their duties and remain qualified for deployment. The Med Group completed 40-hour shift requirements in a hospital setting along with Tactical Combat Casualty Care
This work, 185th ARW Medical Group conducts annual training in Landstuhl, Germany, by SSgt Olivia Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
185th ARW Medical Group conducts annual training in Landstuhl, Germany
