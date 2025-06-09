Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service at Christ Church 250 Years in the Making

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    361st Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    A unique church service took place at the Historical Christ Church in Philadelphia June 15, 2025 Historical reenactors portraying many founding fathers and current Army leadership participated in a church service.

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 15:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 967593
    VIRIN: 250615-A-EL344-8553
    Filename: DOD_111089995
    Length: 00:06:35
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service at Christ Church 250 Years in the Making, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philadelphia
    This We'll Defend
    army250

