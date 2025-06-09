A unique church service took place at the Historical Christ Church in Philadelphia June 15, 2025 Historical reenactors portraying many founding fathers and current Army leadership participated in a church service.
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2025 15:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|967593
|VIRIN:
|250615-A-EL344-8553
|Filename:
|DOD_111089995
|Length:
|00:06:35
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Service at Christ Church 250 Years in the Making, by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
